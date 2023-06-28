Summer Davis Forum achieves 100% green electricity supply

BEIJING, June 28 (APP):Huaneng North Shangdu New Energy Company, China, completed a green power transaction with the 14th Annual Meeting of the New Champions, also known as the Summer Davos Forum, with a total power of 1 million kilowatt hours, marking that the Summer Davos Forum achieved a 100% green power supply for the first time.



This year’s Summer Davos Forum – scheduled from June 27 to 29 – gathers over 1,500 global leaders from business, government, civil society and international organizations as well as from among innovators and academics, at a crucial time for global economic recovery. Energy transition and materials supply, conservation of nature and climate are among the six major topics of this event, China Economic Net (CEN) reported on Wednesday.



As per China Huaneng, the exclusive power supplier for the forum that provides all green power services, the green electricity for this transaction comes from Huaneng North Shangdu New Energy Base. The transaction volume is equivalent to saving 320 tonnes of standard coal and reducing 800 tonnes of carbon dioxide.



“We make a concerted effort to limit energy consumption during its events, using 100% renewable electricity and best-in-class insulation at official venues. We have improved the sustainability of the Congress Centre in Davos with the installation of solar panels,” noted the forum.



Â Themed “Entrepreneurship: The Driving Force of the Global Economy,” this year’s Summer Davos Forum has attracted over 1,500 participants from politics, business, academia, social organizations and international organizations, said its organizer at a press conference.