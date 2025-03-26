Strong winds whip up western Japan wildfires, 15 buildings lost

- Advertisement -

MATSUYAMA, Japan,Mar 26 (Kyodo/APP): Strong winds intensified out-of-control wildfires in two western Japan prefectures on Wednesday, burning through over a cumulative 900 hectares and leaving at least 15 buildings destroyed.

The fire in Ehime Prefecture has burned over 410 hectares in Imabari and Saijo, engulfing seven houses and two warehouses. Meanwhile, in Okayama Prefecture, approximately 540 hectares have burned in the cities of Okayama and neighboring Tamano, burning another six structures.

Firefighters and the Ground Self-Defense Force were working to control the blazes that were first reported Sunday afternoon in both prefectures.

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said he hoped the relevant agencies can contain the fires and he asked them to ensure residents are safely evacuated. He also ordered the deployment of power supply vehicles amid a possibility of widespread power cuts.

Defense Minister Gen Nakatani said at a press conference on Wednesday that the Self-Defense Forces’ Joint Operations Command was responding to the fires in the two prefectures as well as one in Miyazaki Prefecture in southwestern Japan.

The Joint Operations Command was established Monday and integrates the operations of the country’s ground, maritime and air defenses.

On Tuesday night, the Ehime prefectural government held a disaster response meeting to assess the spread of the fire as helicopters from the GSDF conducted 55 water drops. Gov. Tokihiro Nakamura stressed that the “situation remains dangerous despite there being no casualties.”