Stray deer frequently spotted in Osaka captured

OSAKA, Mar 25 (Kyodo/APP): A stray deer frequently spotted in Osaka in the past few days was captured in a local police facility on Wednesday, the city said, adding the animal was in good condition and will be moved to a temporary shelter in the city.

The sudden appearance of the deer in the city last weekend has fed speculation that it may have traveled from Nara Park, a famous tourist spot known for over a thousand wild deer, in Nara Prefecture, neighboring Osaka Prefecture.

But Nara Gov. Makoto Yamashita said at a press conference earlier Wednesday that he would not accept freeing the captured deer into the wild in Nara Prefecture, in response to an inquiry from Osaka city and prefecture.

He noted that deer in the park and its surrounding areas are protected species but that deer outside the areas are considered wildlife, similar to bears and boars, based on the law on wildlife protection and management.

According to the city of Osaka, the deer was spotted in its Tsurumi and Joto wards on Saturday, in Miyakojima Ward on Sunday, and in Joto on Tuesday.