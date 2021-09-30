State Bank launches `Roshan Apna Ghar’ scheme for non-resident Pakistanis: Ambassador Janjua

BRUSSELS, Sep 30 (APP): Ambassador of Pakistan to the European Union, Belgium, and Luxembourg, Zaheer A Janjua on Thursday said that the State Bank has launched ‘Roshan Apna Ghar’ Scheme for non-resident Pakistanis for acquisition of residential and commercial properties in the country.

Launching of the scheme was part of the government’s recent initiatives to facilitate the Non-Resident Pakistanis (NRPs), he added.

Ambassador Janjua said during the 9th Khuli Katchery, organized by Pakistan Embassy in Brussels, in a virtual format with the Diaspora in Belgium, and Luxembourg.

He briefed the participants about the continued efforts of the Mission to provide efficient and seamless services to the community.

Referring to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s address at the UN, the Ambassador underscored that the Prime Minister strongly conveyed Pakistan’s perspective on important global and regional issues, including COVID 19, Climate Change, Islamophobia, Illicit Financial flows, Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and Afghanistan.

The Ambassador also highlighted Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi’s extensive interactions with world leaders including the EU High Representative Josep Borrell and the Belgian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ms. Sophie Wilmes.

Recalling participation of the Pakistani Cycling Squad at the UCI World Road Cycling Championships held in Belgium, the Ambassador underscored that the Pakistani men and women cyclists have contributed in projecting positive image of the country.

He also lauded Pakistani women cyclists for the first ever participation at any international cycling event.

The monthly interaction with the Pakistani Diaspora was organized in accordance with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and in line with the Embassy’s efforts to serve the Pakistani Diaspora in a befitting manner.

The virtual interaction was attended by Diaspora members from different walks of life. The community members conveyed their complete satisfaction with the services provided by the Embassy.

They particularly praised easy access to the officials and their forthcoming attitude to resolve the problems faced by the members of the Pakistani community in Belgium and Luxembourg.