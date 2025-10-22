Wednesday, October 22, 2025
HomeInternational NewsSTA concludes promotional tour in Gulf Countries
International News

STA concludes promotional tour in Gulf Countries

4
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Riyadh, Oct 22 (SPA/APP): The Saudi Tourism Authority (STA) concluded its promotional tour across the Sultanate of Oman, the State of Qatar, the Kingdom of Bahrain, and the United Arab Emirates.
The tour was executed in cooperation with a select group of partners from the Saudi tourism private sector. The delegation met with over 750 partners from major travel agencies and tour operators in the Gulf Cooperation
Council (GCC) countries to showcase Saudi tourism products and destinations. It also explored opportunities for cooperation and the development of diverse tourism packages and products, coinciding with the Saudi Winter 2025 program under the theme “Winter is Alive.”
The tour is part of the STA’s ongoing efforts to promote its unique tourist destinations, empower private-sector partners both inside and outside Saudi Arabia, and contribute to attracting more segments of Gulf tourists to Saudi Arabia.

RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Pak, Saudi FMs discuss Gaza situation, regional developments

Currency rates of NBP

Exchange rates for currency notes

NBP Exchange Rates

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan