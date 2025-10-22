STA concludes promotional tour in Gulf Countries

- Advertisement -

Riyadh, Oct 22 (SPA/APP): The Saudi Tourism Authority (STA) concluded its promotional tour across the Sultanate of Oman, the State of Qatar, the Kingdom of Bahrain, and the United Arab Emirates.

The tour was executed in cooperation with a select group of partners from the Saudi tourism private sector. The delegation met with over 750 partners from major travel agencies and tour operators in the Gulf Cooperation

Council (GCC) countries to showcase Saudi tourism products and destinations. It also explored opportunities for cooperation and the development of diverse tourism packages and products, coinciding with the Saudi Winter 2025 program under the theme “Winter is Alive.”

The tour is part of the STA’s ongoing efforts to promote its unique tourist destinations, empower private-sector partners both inside and outside Saudi Arabia, and contribute to attracting more segments of Gulf tourists to Saudi Arabia.