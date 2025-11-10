‘Souq Al-Mawsim’ Opens in Diriyah’s Historic Al-Tawalie district

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Riyadh, Nov 10 (SPA/APP): As part of the Diriyah Season 25/26 programs, the “Souq Al-Mawsim” (or “Season Market” in English) opened on Sunday in Al-Tawalie district, one of Diriyah’s key historical and natural sites, amid the lively atmosphere that recreates the vibrancy of traditional marketplaces, blending the sounds of vendors and shoppers.

This year’s edition of the Souq Al-Mawsim holds special significance as it celebrates Japan and the rich culture of Kyoto, marking 70 years of diplomatic relations between Saudi Arabia and Japan.

It is designed with a blended identity that incorporates elements and details from both cultures, offering visitors a sensory experience that fosters appreciation of Saudi and Japanese heritage.

The program welcomes visitors daily from 4:00 PM and features 20 shops, 15 restaurants, craft and traditional fashion exhibitions, areas for traditional Saudi cooking, and artistic performances reflecting Diriyah’s heritage. It also includes spaces for Saudi and Japanese artisans to exchange experiences, making the Souq Al-Mawsim a platform where past and present meet, and history and creativity converge.