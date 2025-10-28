Sound therapy attracts visitors to Global Health Exhibition’s ‘LiveWell’ Zone

- Advertisement -

Riyadh, Oct 28 (SPA/APP): The LiveWell Zone at the Global Health Exhibition 2025 in Riyadh is drawing large crowds, particularly those seeking sound therapy and acoustic frequencies. The engaging exhibit combines modern technology and human art to present new concepts for achieving psychological balance and physical wellness.

Visitors enter a tranquil setting for an interactive experience based on precise sound frequencies and carefully considered vibrations. The therapy is designed to stimulate deep relaxation, relieve stress, and improve both sleep quality and mood. Sessions feature an integrated approach combining therapeutic music, specialized lighting, and deep breathing techniques. The holistic experience targets the body, mind, and soul simultaneously, showcasing a novel model for preventative care and enhancing the quality of life.

The LiveWell Zone is the largest of its kind at the exhibition, covering over 3,000 square meters. It features six main zones: fitness, prevention, mental health and sleep, nutrition, challenges, and the Walk 30 track. It offers visitors an integrated journey toward a new concept of healthy living, reflecting the Ministry of Health’s commitment to building a vibrant, well-being-focused, and sustainable health community in line with Saudi Vision 2030.

The ministry invites all visitors to explore the interactive experiences at the zone during the exhibition. The Global Health Exhibition itself was recognized as the best international exhibition in the Middle East and Africa for 2025, according to the AEO Awards. It features more than 2,000 international entities and 500 speakers from 130 countries, offering over 100 sessions and 110 hours of accredited continuing medical education. The exhibition runs from October 27 to 30 at the Riyadh Exhibition and Convention Center in Malham.