Smooth sailing for holy journey: Hajj visas issued to 98pc Pakistani pilgrims

- Advertisement -

By Raziq Ali Shah

MADINAH al MUNAWWARAH, May 04 (APP):Hajj visas have been issued to 98 percent of intending Pakistani pilgrims so far, while the remaining cases are expected to be cleared shortly.

Spokesperson for the Ministry of Religious Affairs (MoRA), Muhammad Umer Butt told APP here Sunday that the remaining 2 percent of visas could not be granted due to biometric data issue, particularly for pilgrims residing in remote areas of the country.

“The Ministry of Religious Affairs is actively pursuing the pending visa cases, and the process will be completed soon,” he said.

He said that the Ministry’s Hajj IT Cell is in constant contact with pilgrims to facilitate the process. Intending pilgrims who were unable to travel to Saudi Arabia due to visa delays or personal issues will be accommodated on alternative flights, Umer Butt explained.

Hajj camps set up by the Ministry are operating seven days a week to assist the guests of Allah Almighty, he added.

Regarding Hajj flights, the Spokesperson informed that the Pakistan Hajj Mission has so far received approximately 14,670 intending Pakistani pilgrims in Madinah by Sunday, who arrived through 60 flights operated by various airlines from major cities of Pakistan to perform their religious obligation under the government scheme.

As many as 11 flights, carrying 2,500 more pilgrims (guest of Allah Almighty) are scheduled to arrive in the holy City Madinah on Monday, he said.

Hajj, the pilgrimage to Makkah, is the fifth pillar and the most significant manifestation of Islamic faith and unity in the world. Hajj pilgrims from across the world are converging in Makkah for a five-day communion with Allah Almighty to seek forgiveness for their sins and invoke His blessings, starting from the 8th of Zilhajj.

The direct flight operation from major airports of Pakistan to the city of the Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) will continue for first 15 days following the launch of the pre-hajj flights operation on April 29.

Umer Butt said that the ‘advanced caravans’—- 1st groups of Pakistani intending pilgrims who completed their eight-day stay in the city of the Prophet (PBUH), offering 40 prayers in Masjid-e-Nabvi (SAW) will depart for Makkah on May 7.

These caravans will depart in accordance with the sequence of their arrival in Madinah, he explained. Explaining the single-route system, the spokesperson said that all Pakistani pilgrims who arrive in Madinah will proceed to Makkah to perform the religious obligation of Hajj and then return to Pakistan via Jeddah.

Those arriving directly in Makkah will follow the reverse route, visiting Madinah before returning to their home country, he added. Umer Butt said that upon reaching Makkah, the guests of Allah Almighty will perform their first obligatory Umrah. Through Saudi Arabia’s Nusuk mobile app, pilgrims are continuing to offer Nawafil (optional prayers) in Riyaz ul Jannah, he said.

Meanwhile, Director of the Pakistan Hajj Mission, Zia-ur-Rehman Khan in a well-placed session, told this agency that the Pakistan Hajj Mission has selected 13 catering companies through a transparent bidding process, in accordance with Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) rules, to provide quality and hygienic meals to pilgrims during their stay.

“These 13 catering companies were finalized after undergoing a thorough technical and financial evaluation process, and will provide three meals a day to the guests of Allah Almighty,” he said.

He said that proper training has been provided to all catering staff, and it was made mandatory for the companies to hire Pakistani cooks to ensure meals are prepared according to Pakistani culinary preferences and cultural expectations.

As part of the Ministry’s commitment to providing the “safest and healthiest” food to pilgrims, a rigorous approval process has been implemented, ensuring strict monitoring of food quality. This evaluation forms a crucial part of the initial phase of meal provision, ensuring thorough preparation.

Designated officials have been deployed to monitor all aspects of food preparation starting from storage to the transportation of meals in refrigerated units and to ensure that food is distributed under close supervision at the pilgrims’ residences, he remarked.