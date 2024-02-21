Smart farm project, water saving equipment to help enhance agri production in Pakistan: Ghulam Qadir

BEIJING, Feb 21 (APP): The Million Acres of Green Pakistan Smart Farm Project and water-saving equipment supplied by Tianjin Dayu Irrigation Group would bring transfer of advanced irrigation technology and help increase agricultural production in Pakistan, said Ghulam Qadir, Pakistan’s Commercial Counselor in Pakistan Embassy, Beijing.

The first batch of equipment for the smart farm project has been dispatched to Pakistan by the Chinese water-saving industry leader, Tianjin Dayu Irrigation Group.

The batch of intelligent water and fertilizer integrated irrigation equipment covering a farmland area of 2,000 hectares will be used for the planting and irrigation of wheat, cotton, tomatoes, corn and other crops, providing vital technical support for the construction of smart farms in Pakistan.

“The launch of this project and the shipment of the first batch of equipment will bring the transfer of advanced irrigation technology to Pakistan, consolidate the agricultural foundation of Pakistan, truly enable the development of Pakistan’s agriculture, and become an important milestone in the history of Pakistan’s agricultural development,” Ghulam Qadir said during the materials shipping ceremony held at the Tianjin Equipment Manufacturing Base of Dayu Water Saving Group.

Terming the agriculture a pillar industry in Pakistan, the commercial counsellor said that Tianjin Dayu Irrigation Group had made great achievements in the research and development of agricultural water-saving products and technological innovation, setting a new standard for world agricultural development.

“The world’s most advanced technology will help us increase production. It can not only be as self-use, but will also be of great help to our food exports in the future,” he added.

Ghulam Qadir hoped to build a close cooperation with Dayu Group in multiple dimensions as the Group has made considerable achievements in flood prevention, disaster early warning, rural sewage treatment, and so on.

Wang Feng, member of the party group and first-level inspector of the Tianjin Water Affairs Bureau, said that the smart farm project was an important achievement of implementing President Xi Jinping’s water conservation policy and also marked the beginning of Tianjin’s water-saving industry to be effective for countries along the Belt and Road Initiative.

As a Tianjin agricultural water-saving enterprise, Dayu Group’s international cooperation was of great significance, he added.

He hoped that the two sides would continue to strengthen cooperation and make greater contributions to the high-quality development of the water-saving industry.

The president of Pakistan’s partner company said that today marked the dawn of a new era in the history of Pakistan’s agriculture and illuminates the road to prosperity and growth.

Pakistan has embarked on a transformational journey of smart agriculture on fertile land, which is not only consistent with the global innovation process, but also actively responds to the grand vision of the Belt and Road Initiative.

The launch of smart agriculture in Pakistan is part of the ambitious economic and social transformation journey, which will make agricultural development more accurate, efficient and productive.

Cui Jing, Senior Vice President of Dayu Group warmly welcomed all the guests and echoed that Pakistani partners are very interested in Dayu’s rural sewage treatment project in Tianjin and farmer drinking water safety project in Ningxia.

“If this cooperation is successful, these two types of projects will also be introduced to Pakistan. Beyond doubt, our prospects for future cooperation are very broad.”

Last year, the then prime minister of Pakistan launched the LIMS (Land Information and Management System) initiative, which aims to promote modern agricultural development, improve agricultural productivity and meet the food needs of Pakistan’s growing population through the application of advanced technology and modern irrigation systems, among which the Million Acres of Green Pakistan Smart Farm Project as a response to and support for this initiative.

This bilateral cooperation focuses on long-term development to gradually transfer the mature management experience of tridimensional water management of agricultural water conservation, safe drinking water for farmers, and rural sewage treatment to Belt and Road partners including Pakistan.

APP/asg