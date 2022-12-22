Sino-Pak Gandhara Research Center established at Soochow University, Suzhou, China

BEIJING, Dec 22 (APP): The opening ceremony of the establishment of the Sino-Pak Gandhara Research Center of Soochow University, Suzhou and the International Students Training Base was successfully held on Thursday.

Li Xiaofeng, Vice President of the Soochow University (SCU), Prof. Safdar Ali, National University of Science and Technology Pakistan (NUST) and Expert of Gandhara Civilization, Hussain Haider, Consul General of Pakistan in Shanghai, Cao Wei, Dean of the School of Chinese Language & Literature of SCU and Ms. Xiang Yang, Director of the Chinese Studies Center, NUST, made the opening remarks during the inauguration ceremony held both online and offline.

As part of the joint collaboration between the SCU and NUST and as a result of their recently signed MoU, the Gandhara Research Center aims to study and showcase Gandhara Art, as a shared cultural heritage between Pakistan and China, at the international level by organizing joint research projects on various aspects of the Gandhara art, history and culture.

Besides, the Center aims to promote bilateral cultural and academic cooperation between the two sides.