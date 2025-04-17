Singapore dissolves parliament ahead of fresh elections

- Advertisement -

ISTANBUL, Apr 17 (AA/APP): Singapore’s President Tharman Shanmugaratnam dissolved the country’s parliament on Tuesday, paving the way for fresh general elections, according to an official statement from the Prime Minister’s Office.

Candidate registration is scheduled for April 23, while the official election date will be announced by electoral authorities. A formal election notice, outlining details about those running for office, is expected to be issued soon, according to Channel News Asia.

Under Singapore’s political system, government ministers remain in office during the interim period until a new parliament is formed.

The dissolved 14th Parliament, which began in August 2020, was the second-longest serving in the nation’s history and ended with six vacant seats. It was largely controlled by the ruling People’s Action Party (PAP).

Media reports indicate that up to 11 political parties, including two opposition alliances, are expected to compete in the election. The PAP is likely to face contests in all 97 parliamentary seats.

A January survey found that cost of living and job security are among the top concerns for voters heading into the election.