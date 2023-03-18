Sikh community’s referendum for Punjab’s freedom on Sunday; Indian citizens caught damaging banners

ISLAMABAD, Mar 18 (APP): In Brisbane, Australia, a referendum for the freedom of Punjab is set to be held on Sunday [March 19], according to Dr. Bakhshidh Singh Sandhu, President Council of Khalistan.

In a video message, Sandhu expressed gratitude towards the Australian government, particularly Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, for allowing the referendum to take place.

However, during a peaceful protest demonstration in front of the Indian consulate office in Brisbane on March 15, some Indian citizens were caught damaging banners promoting independent Khalistan at various locations.

Gurminder Singh, Sikhs for Justice said one individual was caught throwing ink over the poster of Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale. Complaints have been lodged with the police, and the matter is currently under investigation.

The referendum has been well-organized, and many are hoping for its success.

Another Sikh activist Avtar Singh, representing Sikhs for Justice stated that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been making desperate attempts to stop the referendum, but the Australian Prime Minister has refused to intervene.

Modi virtually beseeched the Australian government not to allow referendum as India can be dismembered as a result of such events.

The referendum is being held at the Brisbane Convention Centre from 9 am to evening, and the new Khalistan government aims to live peacefully with neighboring countries. The Sikh community sees the creation of a new country as a source of pride, and they believe it will ensure peaceful coexistence with neighboring countries. Australian police have provided drinking water to Sikh protesters due to their law-abiding and peaceful demonstration.