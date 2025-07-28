Sharjah Institute for Heritage explores cultural cooperation with Zanzibar

- Advertisement -

SHARJAH, Jul 28 (WAM/APP): An official delegation from the Sharjah Institute for Heritage (SIH) visited Zanzibar Island to strengthen cooperation in the fields of cultural heritage and tourism, and exchange expertise in preserving and protecting intangible cultural heritage.

The delegation was headed by Dr. Abdul Aziz Al Musallam, Chairman of the Sharjah Institute for Heritage.

The visit included discussions on prospects for bilateral cooperation through the implementation of cultural initiatives and training programmes, as well as documentation projects that contribute to highlighting Emirati and Zanzibar heritage on the international stage.

The meeting also addressed ways to support cultural tourism as a fundamental pillar of sustainable development.

Dr. Al Musallam emphasised that this visit falls within the institute’s strategy to expand regional and international partnerships, enhance knowledge exchange in the fields of preserving intangible cultural heritage, and support institutional efforts to preserve and transmit it to future generations.