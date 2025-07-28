Monday, July 28, 2025
HomeInternational NewsSharjah Institute for Heritage explores cultural cooperation with Zanzibar
International News

Sharjah Institute for Heritage explores cultural cooperation with Zanzibar

6
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

SHARJAH, Jul 28 (WAM/APP): An official delegation from the Sharjah Institute for Heritage (SIH) visited Zanzibar Island to strengthen cooperation in the fields of cultural heritage and tourism, and exchange expertise in preserving and protecting intangible cultural heritage.

The delegation was headed by Dr. Abdul Aziz Al Musallam, Chairman of the Sharjah Institute for Heritage.

The visit included discussions on prospects for bilateral cooperation through the implementation of cultural initiatives and training programmes, as well as documentation projects that contribute to highlighting Emirati and Zanzibar heritage on the international stage.

The meeting also addressed ways to support cultural tourism as a fundamental pillar of sustainable development.

Dr. Al Musallam emphasised that this visit falls within the institute’s strategy to expand regional and international partnerships, enhance knowledge exchange in the fields of preserving intangible cultural heritage, and support institutional efforts to preserve and transmit it to future generations.

RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan