Shanghai’s 466-yr-old Yuyuan Garden launches first public night tour

SHANGHAI, Aug 11 (Xinhua/APP): The 466-year-old Yuyuan Garden in Shanghai launched its inaugural public night tours on Friday, according to the garden management office.

This night tour combines modern lighting, dynamic projections and mapping shows with classical garden art. The Ming Dynasty (1368-1644) garden, a nationally protected cultural site since 1982, is renowned as “the finest garden in southeast China.”

The tour features a special exhibition of rarely displayed Shanghai-style calligraphy and painting, enhanced by digital technology bringing scenes to life. Over a year in the making — this immersive multimedia night tour revitalizes Yuyuan Garden’s cultural legacy.

Yuyuan Garden’s cultural creative brand debuted alongside the night tour, featuring products like blind box figures and ceramic teaware popular with international tourists. Notably, the garden now offers English-language guided services.

Located near the Bund in central Shanghai, Yuyuan Garden is a landmark attraction in this east China metropolis. Last year, it welcomed a record 2.7 million visitors — with international tourists comprising nearly one-fourth of that total.