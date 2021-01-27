BEIJING, Jan 27 (APP): The Consulate General of Pakistan in Shanghai in coordination with Shanghai Federation of Industry and Commerce (SFIC) and Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) organized the ‘Shanghai-Karachi Economic and Trade Exchange webinar’.

The main highlight of the webinar was the signing of the cooperation Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between SFIC and KCCI.

The event coincided with the 70th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic ties between Pakistan and China and marked one of the many activities to commemorate this milestone year, according a statement issued by Pakistan Embassy Beijing here Wednesday.

The Webinar was attended by more than 50 enterprises from both sides. The Consul General congratulated the two sides on successful signing of the MoU, which will serve as a platform for comprehensive cooperation between enterprises and trade associations of the two sides.

The two sides were urged to remain engaged to achieve result-oriented cooperation and effectively operationalize the MoU.

The MoU between SFIC and KCCI will revitalize the sister city relations between Karachi and Shanghai as the two cities are celebrating 37 years of sister city cooperation this year as well as enhance overall bilateral cooperation between the two countries.