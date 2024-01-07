SFJ blocks Indian consulate in San Francisco

ISLAMABAD, Jan 07 (APP): Sikh for Justice (SFJ), a pro-Khalistan group, blocked and besieged the Indian Consulate in San Francisco, challenging India’s National Investigation Agency (NIA) team visiting America with a float depicting the assassination of Indira Gandhi.

The Khalistan freedom car rally marked the 35th anniversary of the martyrdom of Satwant Singh and Kehar Singh as they journeyed from Berkeley Marina to the Indian Consulate in San Francisco.

With over 1,000 vehicles, the rally commenced at Marina Berkeley, proceeding towards the San Francisco Indian Consulate, reports reaching here from San Francisco on Sunday said.

Participants, predominantly from the Sikh community, exuded enthusiasm as they passionately chanted slogans in support of Khalistan. According to Indian media reports, an NIA team is currently in the United States. The Khalistan Freedom Car Rally, organized by the secessionist group SFJ, featured a float depicting the assassination of Indira Gandhi by Satwant Singh and Beant Singh.

According to the reports, Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, General Counsel of SFJ on this occasion pointed out that Indian Prime Minister Modi, who instigated the cycle of violence through the orchestrated assassination of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, should be mindful of the historical response of Sikhs to the violence unleashed by the Indian state on October 31, 1984.