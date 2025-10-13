SFD participates in inauguration of three major roads in Rwanda

- Advertisement -

Kigali, Oct 13 (SPA/APP): The Saudi Fund for Development (SFD), represented by Director General of Africa Operations Mohammed Al-Shammari, participated in the inauguration of three development projects in the road sector in the Republic of Rwanda.

SFD contributed to financing these projects through development loans totaling $42 million, in the presence of Minister of Infrastructure of Rwanda Dr. Jimmy Gasore and other officials.

The projects include the Nyagatare–Base–Rukomo Road valued at $15 million, the Huye–Kitabi Road valued at $14 million, and the Rubengera–Gisiza Road valued at $13 million. These projects aim to facilitate access to essential services and public facilities, enhance road safety, improve transport and communications infrastructure, and strengthen trade and economic exchanges.

Since 1976, SFD has provided Rwanda with 13 development loans to finance 12 development projects and programs with a total value exceeding $160 million, supporting the growth of vital sectors and contributing to Rwanda’s efforts to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).