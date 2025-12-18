Thursday, December 18, 2025
International News

Seven trapped in S. Korea's subway construction site accident
International News

Seven trapped in S. Korea’s subway construction site accident

SEOUL, Dec. 18 (Xinhua/APP): Seven workers were trapped Thursday in South Korea’s subway construction site accident, according to Yonhap news agency.

It was reported to the police at about 1:22 p.m. local time (0422 GMT) that people were pinned under the collapsed steel bars at the construction site for a new subway line in the capital Seoul.

The accident occurred at a depth of some 80 meters underground.

Among the seven workers buried, one was found in cardiac arrest and was rushed to a hospital.

The police and fire authorities were conducting rescue operations for the remaining workers.

