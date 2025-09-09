Tuesday, September 9, 2025
Seven-Eleven begins trial of shelf-stocking, floor-cleaning robots in Tokyo
Tokyo, Sep 9 (Kyodo/APP): Seven-Eleven Japan Co. on Tuesday introduced worker robots to one of its convenience stores in Tokyo, with the trial part of an automation push necessitated by Japan’s worker shortage.

One robot will take over tasks such as stocking bottled drinks and canned alcohol, while others will clean the store’s floors and windows.

The development is aimed at aiding store operators who are struggling with labor shortages and higher wage costs.

The store has also introduced a screen on which customers can be served remotely to lessen the workload of cashiers in stores during late-night shifts.

The company has also begun a separate trial using delivery robots to transport goods from stores to customer homes.

