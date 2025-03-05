Serious talks must resume for Gaza ceasefire, UN Chief tells AL summit; urges framework for reconstruction

- Advertisement -

UNITED NATIONS, Mar 05 (APP): UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres Tuesday stressed that the “true foundation” of recovery and reconstruction in war-shattered Gaza must be based on a clear and agreed political framework, not just bricks and concrete.

Speaking at the emergency summit of Arab nations on the situation in the Middle East and Gaza reconstruction in Cairo, the UN chief welcomed Arab-led efforts to mobilize support for Gaza’s recovery.

He stressed that rebuilding the war-ravaged territory must be guided by principles that respect international law and prevent further cycles of violence.

“The true foundation of recovery in Gaza will be more than concrete and steel,” he said.

“It will be dignity, self-determination and security. This means staying true to the bedrock of international law. It means rejecting any form of ethnic cleansing. And it means forging a political solution.”

Guterres highlighted that reconstruction efforts cannot be separated from the broader political situation.

“Ending the immediate crisis is not enough. We need a clear political framework that lays the foundation for Gaza’s recovery, reconstruction and lasting stability,” he said.

Acknowledging Israel’s security concerns, he added that there should not be a long-term Israeli military presence in Gaza.

The war in Gaza has left an unprecedented level of destruction, with an estimated 51 million tons of rubble blanketing the landscape where bustling neighborhoods once thrived.

According to a new UN damage and needs assessment report, over 60 per cent of homes – amounting to some 292,000 – and 65 per cent of roads have been destroyed, across the approximately 360 square kilometre enclave.

Working with Palestinian authorities, UN development and environmental agencies and non-governmental organizations are looking at how to safely clear the rubble so that families can rebuild. UN teams are drawing on similar experiences in Mosul, Iraq, and the Syrian cities of Aleppo and Latakia, all decimated by war.

UN agencies along with partners, including the World Bank, estimate that $53 billion will be needed for recovery and reconstruction.

With humanitarian conditions still dire, Guterres warned that renewed hostilities would plunge millions back into suffering and further destabilize the region.

“We must avoid at all costs the resumption of hostilities,” he urged, calling on both parties to uphold their commitments under the ceasefire and hostage deal, and to resume negotiations without delay.

“All hostages must be released – immediately, unconditionally and in a dignified manner,” he said, adding that the release of Palestinian detainees must be carried out per the terms of the deal and also in a dignified way.

“The parties must ensure humane treatment for all those held under their power.”

The Secretary-General highlighted that importance of humanitarian aid for civilians in need in Gaza, calling for the removal of all obstacles to aid delivery.

“Humanitarian aid is not negotiable. It must flow without impediment,” he said, urging also donors to ensure adequate funding.

He applauded the dedication of UN staff and all other humanitarian workers in providing essential services under the most difficult circumstances, appealing for the urgent and full support of the UN Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA)’s work, including financial support.

Beyond Gaza, Guterres expressed alarm at rising violence in the West Bank, where Israeli security forces have launched large-scale operations, including airstrikes and also the deployment of tanks.

“Over 40,000 Palestinians have been forcibly displaced in the last month — the largest displacement in the West Bank in decades. Meanwhile, demolitions, evictions and settlement expansions continue, with settler violence is on the rise,” he noted.

He called for an urgent de-escalation of the situation, and the stopping of unilateral actions, including settlement expansion and threats of annexation.

“Israel, as the occupying power, must comply with all its obligations under international law, including international humanitarian law,” the UN chief said.

In addition, the Palestinian Authority must be supported to govern effectively, and “do so in compliance with its own obligations under international law.”

The UN chief reiterated that a two-State solution remains the only viable path to lasting peace.

“The only path to lasting peace is one where two states – Israel and Palestine – live side-by-side in peace and security, in line with international law and relevant UN resolutions, with Jerusalem as the capital of both states,” he