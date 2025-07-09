Sergeyenko: 1.15m Europeans have already used Belarus’ visa waiver

- Advertisement -

MINSK, Jul 9 (BelTA/APP): Belarus’ visa waiver program has already been used by 1.15 million Europeans. Belarus is open to its neighbors, although they, unfortunately, are reinforcing their borders, Chairman of the House of Representatives Igor Sergeyenko said during his meeting with the staff of the Belinkasgroup company, BelTA has learned.

“Belarus demonstrates its openness to the whole world, including its neighbors. The visa waiver program introduced by the decision of the head of state has already been utilized by over 1.15 million people from more than 30 countries. Almost half of them are from Lithuania. We remain open. However, our neighbors, unfortunately, are reinforcing their borders, including through engineering projects. We clearly see what is happening across our border today, i.e in Poland, Lithuania, Latvia, Ukraine. They are building up military capacities, improving combat skills, conducting exercises, strengthening the potential of the troops, increasing investment in defense of the armed forces. Of course, this prompts us to work on increasing combat readiness and defense capability. These issues were also on our agenda today,” Igor Sergeyenko said.

Belinkasgroup specializes in cash management solutions. The company leverages advanced technologies and global best practices to offer services to businesses and financial institutions. “Today I have met with the Belinkasgroup team, looked at the company’s physical infrastructure. We were told about its operations in Minsk and in the regions of our country. The president’s decree established a unified structure responsible for cash collection, interaction with with banks, businesses, and trade organizations. The organization was founded by three banks and employs more than 3,000 people. It is noteworthy that for a number of years there have been no emergency situations posing a risk to life or safety of its employees. Today I have seen a centralized control system managing the movement of each vehicle, money collection, delivery and storage. We saw the equipment and weapons that are used by the employees. The company benefits from the experience of people who served in the Armed Forces and the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the fresh perspective of young individuals who join after serving in the army. It is noteworthy that many women work here in various positions. The organization is unique, the only one of its kind,” Igor Sergeyenko said.