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Seoul to provide US$2 mln in humanitarian aid to conflict-hit Lebanon

Seoul to provide US$2 mln in humanitarian aid to conflict-hit Lebanon

SEOUL, Mar 19 (YONHAP/APP): South Korea will provide US$2 million in humanitarian assistance to conflict-hit Lebanon, the foreign ministry said Thursday.

The assistance will be financed through an emergency overseas assistance program of the state-run Korea International Cooperation Agency and aid from non-governmental organizations and private companies, the ministry said.

Israel has widened its strikes on Iran into southern Lebanon and the capital, Beirut, leaving nearly 1,000 Lebanese people killed and nearly 1 million others displaced.

The ministry said it expects the upcoming financial assistance to help alleviate difficulties among civilians suffering from the conflict and bring the country back to normal.

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