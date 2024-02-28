Senior CPC official meets with Ambassador Hashmi in Beijing

BEIJING, Feb 28 (APP): Minister of the International Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, Liu Jianchao met with Pakistan Ambassador to China Khalil Hashmi.

During the meeting, Liu Jianchao said that under the guidance of the leaders of the two countries, China-Pakistan relations have maintained a high-level development momentum in recent years.

China is willing to work with Pakistan to implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, plan the next stage of China-Pakistan cooperation, help Pakistan’s economic reform and development through the high-quality development of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), deepen cultural exchanges between the two countries, promote exchanges in political parties, parliaments, localities, think tanks, media, youth and other fields.

He said that China-Pakistan traditional friendship strengthens coordination and cooperation in international and regional affairs, and jointly promotes regional and world peace and development.

Ambassador Hashmi said that Pakistan-China relations could be regarded as a model of state-to-state relations.

Pakistan is willing to fully promote the construction of the Pakistan-China Economic Corridor (CPEC) with China, and will always firmly support China’s position on issues involving China’s core interests. It is a friend that China can always trust, he added.

Ambassador Hashmi said that Pakistan highly appreciates China’s remarkable development achievements, and shares opportunities with the world to provide the international community with public products such as the Belt and Road Initiative and the three major global initiatives. Pakistan’s economic and social development has benefited from it.

Pakistan is willing to work with China to maintain international and regional peace and stability, he said.

Sun Haiyan, Vice Minister, International Department of Central Committee of the CPC attended the meeting.