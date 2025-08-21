Senates of Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan approve a roadmap for cooperation

- Advertisement -

TASHKENT, Aug 21 (UzA/APP) : The Chairperson of the Senate of the Oliy Majlis of the Republic of Uzbekistan Tanzila Narbayeva met with the Chairman of the Senate of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan Maulen Ashimbayev in Astana.

Current issues on further deepening inter-parliamentary cooperation, as well as priority areas of bilateral cooperation in political, economic, humanitarian, and regional spheres were discussed at the meeting.

It was noted that thanks to the firm political will of the heads of state, relations between Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan have reached the level of a comprehensive strategic partnership and alliance. Inter-parliamentary ties have strengthened in both bilateral and multilateral formats.

The results of the Second Interparliamentary Forum of Central Asian States and the Kazakhstan delegation’s participation in the 150th IPU Assembly were highly appreciated.

The next meeting will be held in Uzbekistan in the fourth quarter of this year. It will review the activities of the Interparliamentary Commission on Cooperation between the Senates of the two countries.

The parties discussed prospects for expanding the partnership between the Parliamentary Commission for Monitoring the Implementation of National Goals and Objectives in Sustainable Development under the Oliy Majlis of the Republic of Uzbekistan and a similar commission of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Following the meeting, a roadmap for the development of cooperation between the Senate of the Oliy Majlis of the Republic of Uzbekistan and the Senate of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan for 2025-2026 was signed, aimed at deepening interparliamentary dialogue and promoting joint initiatives in the international arena.