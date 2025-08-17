Sunday, August 17, 2025
HomeInternational NewsSecretary Lammy conveys condolences on loss of lives in recent flash floods 
International NewsNational

Secretary Lammy conveys condolences on loss of lives in recent flash floods 

7
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Aug 17 (APP): United Kingdom Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs David Lammy Sunday, contacted Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar to convey his condolences on the tragic loss of lives caused by the recent flash floods in Pakistan.  

He expressed UK’s solidarity with Pakistan in this difficult time and also wished the DPM/FM productive engagements during his visit to London, Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press release. 

 The DPM/FM expressed gratitude for UK’s solidarity and its readiness to support relief and recovery efforts. He looked forward to continued engagement with the UK leadership. 

 

RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan