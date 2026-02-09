Second AlUla conference for emerging market economies 2026 kicks off

AlUla, Feb 9 (APP): The second edition of the AlUla Conference for Emerging Market Economies 2026 kicked off in AlUla Governorate, organized in partnership between the Ministry of Finance and the International Monetary Fund (IMF), with the participation of Minister of Finance Mohammed Aljadaan, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva, and economic decision-makers, finance ministers, central bank governors, leaders of international financial institutions, and select experts from around the world.

The two-day conference is held under the theme “Policies Amid a Reset of the International Trade and Financial Systems,” highlighting rapid transformations in the global economy and the challenges and opportunities they present for emerging market economies, particularly in international trade, monetary and financial systems, and macroeconomic policy.

Participants stressed the importance of boosting multilateral international cooperation amid rising economic challenges and growing fragmentation and uncertainty, emphasizing that international partnerships are now more important than ever to support emerging and developing economies.

The conference underscored that the objective of these meetings is to exchange practical experiences in economic policies and focus on the realistic implementation of solutions that serve the public good and contribute to shaping both collective and individual responses of emerging markets to the rapid transformations in the global economy.