Tuesday, April 22, 2025
International News

Screening of “Ne Zha 2” extended to May 31 on Chinese mainland

BEIJING, April 22 (Xinhua/APP): The screening of Chinese animated blockbuster “Ne Zha 2” has been extended for the third time to May 31 on the Chinese mainland, according to the official news account run by China Media Group on Tuesday.

The film reclaimed the top spot at the box office on the Chinese mainland on Saturday, 81 days after its release, and has maintained that position since.

To date, “Ne Zha 2” has grossed over 15.7 billion yuan (about 2.18 billion U.S. dollars) globally — placing it fifth in the all-time global box office rankings, just behind James Cameron’s 1997 epic “Titanic” at nearly 2.27 billion dollars.

