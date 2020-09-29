SCO-SG expresses concerns with development in Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone

BEIJING, Sept 29 (APP): The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) was extremely concerned with the developments in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone.

In a statement, SCO Secretary General Vladimir Norov on the escalation in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone, issued by SCO Secretariat here he said, We hope that the opposing parties will soon step back from using force and begin negotiations based on the principle of peaceful resolution of disputes for the sake of ensuring security and stability in the region.

“We confirm our readiness to further expand multilateral and multi-sectoral cooperation with Azerbaijan and Armenia as our partners in the SCO dialogue in the context of strengthening mutual trust, friendship and neighborly relations across Eurasia, he added.