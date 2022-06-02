SCO Secretary General visits Astana International Financial Centre

BEIJING, June 2 (APP): Secretary-General, Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), Zhang Ming visited the Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC) in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan.

During visit, he met with Yernur Rysmagambetov, Chairman of the Management Board of AIFC Authority, as part of his working visit to the Republic of Kazakhstan, according to SCO Secretariat here on Thursday.

The parties exchanged views on a further strengthening of cooperation between their organisations in the fields stipulated by the Memorandum of Understanding between the SCO Secretariat and the Astana International Financial Centre.

It was agreed to continue working on the draft Action Plan for the Implementation of the Memorandum in order to sign it at the upcoming meeting of the SCO Council of Heads of State in Samarkand.