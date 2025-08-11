Monday, August 11, 2025
SCAT Airlines launches regular flights from Almaty to Minsk

MINSK, Aug 11 (BelTA/APP): SCAT Airlines has launched regular flights from Almaty to Minsk, BelTA reports citing Minsk National Airport.

Minsk National Airport welcomed the inaugural flight with a traditional water arch salute.

Vladimir Chereukhin, Director General of Minsk National Airport, greeted SCAT Airlines representatives and congratulated them on launching the new route and expanding the fleet – particularly the acquisition of a Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft that operated today’s maiden regular flight to Minsk.

According to Minsk National Airport, the flight schedule includes two weekly rotations (Wednesdays and Sundays): DV807 Almaty-Minsk: 05:30–09:00 and DV808 Minsk-Almaty: 10:00–17:05.

