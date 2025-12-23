Saudi Weightlifting team wins 36 medals at Qatar Cup, Arab, West Asian Championships

- Advertisement -

Doha, Dec 23 (SPA/APP): The Qatar International Weightlifting Cup, the Arab Weightlifting Championship and the West Asian Weightlifting Championship began concurrently in the State of Qatar, with the participation of several regional national teams.

The Saudi national team is taking part with 36 male and female lifters across various age categories, reflecting the expansion of the sport’s base and its continued technical and competitive development in the Kingdom.

The Saudi team delivered a strong performance, securing a total of 36 medals, including 27 gold and nine silver medals.

Abdullah Al-Zubaidi won six gold medals in the snatch, the clean and jerk, and the total in the youth 56 kg category in the Arab and West Asian competitions. Mohammed Al-Ajyan claimed 12 gold medals in the snatch, the clean and jerk, and the total in the youth and junior 60 kg categories in the Arab and West Asian competitions.

In the senior category, Aqeel Al-Jassim captured nine gold medals in the snatch, the clean and jerk, and the total in the 60 kg category at the Qatar International Weightlifting Cup and the Arab and West Asian competitions, while Mansour Al-Saleem earned nine silver medals in the same weight category.