Saudi Vice Foreign Minister receives outgoing Ambassador of Greece

Riyadh, Nov 11 (SPA/APP): Saudi Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Waleed Elkhereiji met Monday in Riyadh with outgoing Greek Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Alexis Konstantopoulos, who bade farewell to Elkhereiji as he concludes his tenure as ambassador to the Kingdom.
Elkhereiji expressed his appreciation for the ambassador’s dedicated efforts in strengthening relations between the two countries, wishing him continued success in his future endeavors.

