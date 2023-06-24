Saudi security forces bust 83 fake Hajj campaigns, turn back 160,000 residents without permits: Gen Al-Bassami

MAKKAH, Jun 24 (APP): Director of Public Security and Head of Hajj Security Committee, Lieutenant General Mohammed Al-Bassami revealed that Saudi security forces, in a significant operation, had successfully dismantled 83 fraudulent Hajj campaigns and thwarted the plans of approximately 160,000 residents seeking to perform Hajj without the required permits.

Revealing these astonishing numbers to the national and international media persons during a press conference here at the National Center for Security Operations the other day, he emphasized the impeccable readiness and heightened presence of security officers, which had enabled them to effectively execute their duties during the Hajj pilgrimage.

He proudly announced the arrest of over 5,800 individuals who violated residence and work regulations in Makkah.

The meticulous security plans devised for this year’s Hajj season, under the direct approval of the Minister of Interior and Chairman of the Supreme Committee for Hajj, Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud, played a crucial role in maintaining order, he said adding that these comprehensive plans outlined the tasks and responsibilities of public security officers, including the implementation of stringent measures to counter any threats to security, safeguard the ‘Guests of God’ and prevent all actions that could jeopardize their safety.

To achieve these objectives, General Al-Bassami said the security forces significantly increased their presence in the field, ensuring effective monitoring and swift response to emergency situations. The measures also encompassed proactive steps to prevent pickpocketing and address any other potential incidents that could compromise the security and well-being of the pilgrims.

He expressed his satisfaction with the security officers’ exceptional handling of the Friday prayers, which presented a unique challenge due to the large number of pilgrims in Makkah, except for the 26,000 individuals who remained in Al-Madinah.

He acknowledged the intensified security presence at the entrances to Makkah and the holy sites, aimed at preventing any unauthorized individuals from participating in the Hajj pilgrimage.

Adding further insights, Commander of the Special Emergency Forces at the Presidency of State Security, Major General Mohammed Al-Amri emphasized that their deployment extended beyond Makkah, Madinah, and the holy sites, encompassing various locations to ensure public security throughout the region.

Commander of the Civil Defense Forces in Hajj, Major General Dr. Hammoud Al-Faraj shed light on their primary focus during the Hajj season, highlighting their dedication to preventive measures and education.

“Their continuous inspection guarantees the fulfillment of safety requirements of pilgrims’ in further enhancing their overall well-being,” he added.

The successful busting of 83 fake Hajj campaigns and the prevention of 160,000 residents without permits from participating in the pilgrimage are clear indicators of the security forces’ unwavering commitment to upholding the sanctity of the Hajj season. Their robust strategies, meticulous planning, and efficient execution have undoubtedly contributed to the safe and orderly conduct of the holy pilgrimage, ensuring the security and well-being of all pilgrims as they embark on this sacred journey.