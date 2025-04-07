Saudi Ministry of Education to showcase 134 inventions at 50th Geneva International Exhibition

- Advertisement -

By Rehan Khan

RIYADH, Apr 07 (APP): The Saudi Ministry of Education is set to participate in the 50th Geneva International Exhibition of Inventions, taking place in Geneva, Switzerland, from April 9 to 13, 2025.

This prestigious global event will feature more than 1,000 inventions from 35 countries, with Saudi Arabia presenting a notable 134 innovations.

Eighty percent of the Kingdom’s participating inventions will come from universities and companies, while the remaining 20 percent will represent individual inventors and private sector researchers.

The Saudi delegation includes approximately 161 male and female students from general education institutions, universities, and technical training centers, accompanied by several faculty members. They will compete in seven major award categories, contending with innovators from around the world.

The exhibition will highlight groundbreaking work in a wide range of scientific and technological fields, including marine safety, environmental technology, energy efficiency, nanotechnology, materials science, security and biometrics, healthcare and medical devices, robotics, transportation, infrastructure, and artificial intelligence.

Deputy Minister for International Cooperation and head of the Saudi delegation, Professor Nasser bin Mohammed Al-Aqili, underscored the significance of Saudi Arabia’s participation in the landmark 50th edition of the exhibition. He emphasized that the initiative aligns with the Ministry’s broader strategy to empower talented students and researchers, enhance their global engagement, and foster innovation in line with national priorities.

“Our participation reflects the Ministry’s commitment to nurturing creativity and scientific excellence,” Prof. Al-Aqili said. “It is also in harmony with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030, which seeks to build a knowledge-based economy and cultivate globally competitive citizens.”

In preparation for the event, the ministry organized comprehensive training programs for the participating students to enhance their readiness and communication skills at the international level. A key preparatory meeting was held at the Ministry’s headquarters in Riyadh in collaboration with the Salam Project for Cultural Communication. Additionally, the King Salman Science Oasis hosted a second meeting featuring specialized workshops designed to connect Saudi inventors with both local and international experts, promoting knowledge exchange with researchers and entrepreneurs worldwide.

The Geneva International Exhibition of Inventions is regarded as one of the most prominent global platforms for showcasing scientific innovation, providing a unique opportunity for Saudi innovators to share their work on the world stage.