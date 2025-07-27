Saudi medical team begins complex surgery to separate syrian conjoined twins

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

By Rehan Khan

RIYADH, July 27 (APP): Saudi Arabia, in a remarkable act of medical diplomacy and humanitarian outreach, has commenced a delicate and life-saving surgery to separate Syrian conjoined twins, Celine and Eleen Abdulmoneim Alshibli, at the King Abdullah Specialist Children’s Hospital (KASCH) in Riyadh.

The procedure, launched under the directives of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman, is being led by Supervisor General of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSrelief) and head of the medical team Dr. Abdullah Al Rabeeah on Sunday.

According to the KSrelief, born as part of a set of triplets on February 28, 2024, in Beirut via cesarean section, Celine and Eleen share significant organs, including a pericardium and liver, with a possible intestinal connection. Their brother was born healthy and non-conjoined. Now aged one year and five months and weighing a combined 14 kilograms, the twin girls are refugees living in Lebanon.

Their arrival in the Kingdom on December 29, 2024, was facilitated through the coordination of the Saudi ministries of foreign affairs and defense. Following months of intensive medical evaluation, the complex procedure was deemed viable.

Dr. Al Rabeeah explained that the operation is expected to span nine hours and will be executed in six stages. The surgical team comprises 24 consultants and specialists in pediatric, plastic, and anesthetic disciplines, supported by a robust team of nursing and technical staff.

This marks the fourth time Saudi Arabia has performed a separation surgery on conjoined twins from Syria. Over the past 35 years, the Saudi Conjoined Twins Programme has assessed 150 cases from around the world, successfully separating 65 pairs of twins from 27 countries – a testament to the Kingdom’s ongoing commitment to humanitarian medicine.

“This initiative reflects the leadership’s unwavering support for global humanitarian causes and the capabilities of Saudi Arabia’s advanced medical system,” Dr. Al Rabeeah added.