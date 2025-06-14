Saudi King orders full support for Iranian pilgrims amid ongoing crisis

By Rehan Khan

RIYADH, June 14 (APP): Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud has directed the Kingdom’s authorities to extend full support and comprehensive services to Iranian pilgrims currently in Saudi Arabia, ensuring their well-being and safe return home.

The royal directive, issued in light of the ongoing circumstances facing the Islamic Republic of Iran, came following a proposal by Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

According to a statement from the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has been instructed to facilitate all necessary arrangements to support the Iranian pilgrims until conditions permit their safe repatriation to their homeland and families.

The Kingdom emphasized its continued commitment to serving pilgrims from all nations and safeguarding their welfare, especially in times of crisis.