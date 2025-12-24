Saudi Interior Undersecretary receives Uzbek Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Riyadh, Dec 24 (SPA/APP): Saudi Ministry of Interior Undersecretary Dr. Khalid bin Mohammed Al-Battal received at his office Republic of Uzbekistan Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Olimjon Abdullaev.

The officials addressed matters of mutual interest and exchanged specialized expertise across various security domains, further strengthening the fraternal ties between the two nations.