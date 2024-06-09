Saudi Interior Ministry Holds Press Conference for Hajj Security Forces Commanders 1445-2024

ISLAMABAD, Jun 08 (APP): The Ministry of the Interior of Saudi Arabia held a press conference here on Saturday for the commanders of the Hajj security forces 1445-2024 at the Unified Security Operations Center (911) in Makkah to highlight the ministry’s security, traffic, and organizational plans for the Hajj season 1445.

Director of Public Security and Chairman of the Hajj Security Committee, Lieutenant-General Mohammad bin Abdullah Al-Bassami; the Commander of the Special Emergency Forces at the Presidency of State Security, Major General Mohammed Al-Omari; the Commander of Security Aviation, Major General Pilot Abdulaziz bin Muhammad Al-Duraijan; the Director of the Civil Defense Forces, Major General Dr. Hamoud Sulaiman Al-Faraj; and the Commander of Passports Forces for Umrah, Major General Dr. Saleh bin Saad Al-Murabba were present in the press conference.

Lt. Gen. Al-Bassami emphasized that the security of the country, pilgrims, and holy sites is a red line, stressing that safeguarding the safety and security of pilgrims while they perform their Hajj rituals until they return to their home countries is a top priority for the Hajj security forces.

He added that preventing violators of Hajj regulations and those who have not obtained Hajj permits is central to this endeavor.

Al-Bassami noted that the security authorities in various regions of the Kingdom are monitoring misleading advertisements aimed at defrauding those wishing to perform Hajj through irregular Hajj offices or those who claim to perform Hajj on behalf of others.

He stated that all caught in violation of Hajj regulations will be arrested and referred to the competent authorities for necessary proceedings. Additionally, security forces will arrest transporters of violators of Hajj regulations who lack permits and will hand them over to the ad hoc administrative committees of the General Directorate of Passports to apply penalties against them.

He highlighted that one of the tasks and responsibilities of the Hajj security forces is to intensify the field security presence to accelerate the monitoring of all types of security cases and observations, respond swiftly with appropriate measures, prevent crime, combat pickpocketing, and address any negative phenomena that affect the security and safety of pilgrims at the Grand Mosque.

Lt. Gen. Al-Bassami indicated that Public Security has seized 140 fake Hajj campaigns and 64 carriers violating Hajj regulations, in addition to returning 97,664 violating vehicles and 171,587 non-residents of Makkah. Furthermore, they have apprehended 4,032 violators of Hajj regulations and instructions (Hajj without a permit) and 6,105 violators of residency, work, and border security regulations, while holders of visit visas for the purpose of Hajj number 153,998.

Maj. Gen. Al-Omari explained that the Special Emergency Forces work to maintain security and order in Makkah and Madinah, provide protection for the Kingdom’s guests, prevent violators of Hajj regulations from reaching the holy places, manage crowd movement, and organize the stoning ritual in accordance with security plans.

For his part, Maj. Gen. Al-Duraijan explained that Security Aviation conducts reconnaissance sorties to ensure the smooth flow of traffic for pilgrims to the Grand Mosque, ensure the safety of the roads leading to the holy sites from unauthorized Hajj intruders, support the security sectors, and provide humanitarian services in medical evacuation, rescue, and firefighting.

Maj. Gen. Al-Faraj emphasized that the forces are working to intensify preventive supervision in Makkah, the holy sites, and Madinah by implementing and applying preventive, awareness-raising, and operational measures, providing humanitarian services, and managing the situation through the Center for Operations of the Holy Sites. This includes activating the role of volunteers and the Haram Support Forces, and cooperating with government agencies in addressing emergency situations in accordance with the general emergency plan, using modern technologies and artificial intelligence techniques.

Maj. Gen. Al-Murabba stated that the General Directorate of Passports continues to provide services to pilgrims through air, land, and sea ports using mobile devices, security documentation cameras, document verification devices, and simultaneous translation devices.

He confirmed that the administrative seasonal committees of the General Directorate of Passports are working to impose penalties on transporters of violators of Hajj regulations who do not hold regular Hajj permits, with penalties including imprisonment for up to six months and fines of up to SAR 50,000, with fines multiplying according to the number of violators transported.