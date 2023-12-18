Saudi envoy champions preservation of Arabic language’s cultural heritage, global impact

ISLAMABAD, Dec 18 (APP): Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki praised the linguistic richness of Arabic as the language of the Holy Quran and Islam.

In an eloquent address at an event marking ‘World Arabic Language Day’ here at the embassy on Monday, he highlighted the deep cultural heritage embedded in the Arabic language. The ambassador underscored the significance of preserving Arabic, emphasizing its connection to religious rituals and its role in understanding Islam’s principles.

The ambassador commended the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for its leadership in serving the Arabic language globally. He highlighted the establishment of the King Salman Global Academy for the Arabic Language, showcasing the Kingdom’s commitment to preserving and enhancing the language’s role on both regional and international fronts.

Addressing the strong ties between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan, he expressed gratitude for the fraternal relationship between the two nations, citing the leadership of King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

In conclusion, Al-Malki called on the audience to be ambassadors of the Arabic language, emphasizing the importance of preserving linguistic heritage. He wished for the continued security, prosperity, and growth of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and expressed hopes for Pakistan’s ongoing stability and prosperity.

Speaking to media persons, Saudi Cultural Attaché Khalid Altoom said World Arabic Language Day is marked annually on December 18, a UNESCO-designated day that serves as a tribute to Arabic, a language that spans continents and bridges diverse communities.

“This date coincides with the day when, in 1973, the United Nations General Assembly adopted Arabic as the sixth official language of the organization,” he said, shedding light on the historical perspective of the day.

Keeping in view this year’s theme, Arabic: The Language of Poetry and the Arts, Altoom said Arabic poetry, deeply rooted in the region’s history, continued to captivate audiences with its eloquence and emotive power. He said many renowned poets had left an indelible mark on the literary landscape, exploring themes of love, identity, and societal change.

He said Arabic arts extended beyond poetry, encompassing a rich tapestry of visual arts, music, and calligraphy. He said acclaimed calligraphers merged tradition with innovation, creating visually stunning compositions that mirrored the complexity of Arabic scripts.

Altoom said Arabic poetry and arts stood as a testament to the enduring spirit of a diverse and culturally rich region. As enthusiasts continue to explore and celebrate this artistic odyssey, he said the world gained a deeper appreciation for the profound impact of Arabic creativity on the global stage.