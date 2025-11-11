Tuesday, November 11, 2025
International News

Saudi Culture Minister meets Albania’s Minister of Tourism, Culture, and Sports

Riyadh, Nov 11 (SPA/APP): Saudi Minister of Culture Prince Bader bin Abdullah bin Farhan met on Monday in Riyadh with Albanian Minister of Tourism, Culture, and Sports Blendi Gonxhja during his visit to the Kingdom to attend the UN Tourism General Assembly meetings.
The meeting addressed the strong ties between Saudi Arabia and Albania, particularly in the cultural sphere, including cooperation between the King Salman Global Academy for Arabic (KSGAAL) and the University of Tirana in teaching Arabic.
It also addressed the Literature, Publishing, and Translation Commission’s initiative to translate works by Saudi authors from Arabic into Albanian.

