Saudi Arabia to host UN GSCF in 2026

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Geneva, Oct 23 (SPA/APP): Minister of Transport and Logistic Services Saleh Al-Jasser announced that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will host the second edition of the UN Global Supply Chain Forum (GSCF) in November 2026, with the participation of the United Nations and the Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani).

He made the announcement during the 16th United Nations Conference on Trade and Development in Geneva, Switzerland.

Al-Jasser welcomed participating countries and said hosting the forum underscores the Kingdom’s global leadership in supporting international trade, strengthening cooperation and logistical connectivity among nations, and aligns with Saudi Vision 2030 to position the Kingdom as a global logistics hub connecting three continents. He looked forward to active participation by member states to help shape the future of global trade.

He added that the Kingdom’s strategic location between three continents makes it a principal transit point for more than 13% of global trade flows. Saudi ports rank among the world’s leaders in operational efficiency and are part of one of the fastest-growing port systems.

He stressed that the Kingdom has emerged as a global leader and pivotal hub for supply chains not only through its location, ports, airports and land crossings, but also through major strategic investments in infrastructure and digital transformation, as well as leading green-transition initiatives—reinforcing its role as a reliable, influential partner in shaping the future of global trade.