Saudi Arabia steps in to combat Syria’s forest fires with emergency aid, equipment

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

By Rehan Khan

KASSAB, SYRIA, July 16 (APP): The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KS relief) has signed a cooperation agreement to supply essential firefighting equipment, tools, and machinery to the forest-rich town of Kassab in Syria’s Latakia Governorate.

According to the KS relief on Wednesday, the agreement was signed in the presence of Syria’s Minister of Emergency and Disaster Management, Raed Alsaleh, and marks a new chapter of humanitarian collaboration between Saudi Arabia and Syria.

The initiative would help bolster the efficiency and speed of wildfire response teams operating in the Latakia region – an area increasingly vulnerable to forest fires, particularly during the summer season.

Syria’s Deputy Minister of Emergency and Disaster Management, Dr. Ahmed Qazziz, highlighted the agreement’s strategic value, noting it will not only provide vital technical and logistical support but also enhance the training and preparedness of local civil defense forces.

“This partnership reflects a critical shift towards high-level readiness to deal with forest fires across the country. It equips us with both knowledge and tools to respond more effectively and protect our natural and human resources,” he said.

The move is part of Saudi Arabia’s broader humanitarian mission, reaffirming the Kingdom’s commitment to supporting crisis-hit populations and extending solidarity to brotherly and friendly nations around the globe.

With forest fire risks rising due to climate change and seasonal heatwaves, the agreement is expected to play a crucial role in safeguarding Syria’s forest regions and minimizing future damage.