Saudi Arabia ranks second globally in humanitarian aid for 2025

ISLAMABAD, Jan 18 (APP/SPA): Saudi Arabia ranked second globally and first in the Arab world among donor countries for humanitarian aid in 2025, leading in contributions to Yemen with 49.3% of total aid and ranking second for aid to Syria, according to the United Nations Financial Tracking Service.

A recently released 2024 report on development assistance indicates that the Kingdom ranks second among 16 non-member donor countries and tenth globally in aid volume among all 48 donor countries, including both members and non-members.

Advisor at the Royal Court and Supervisor General of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSrelief) Dr. Abdullah Al Rabeeah emphasized that the Kingdom’s leadership in humanitarian efforts reflects its commitment to generosity and prioritizing human dignity.

These figures are documented in real time on the Saudi Aid Platform, the region’s largest aid platform. This approach, supported by Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, has been crucial in achieving these international rankings and making a tangible global impact.

Al Rabeeah stated that Saudi Arabia remains a constant source of generosity and a beacon of goodwill, committed under its leadership to providing assistance to those in need worldwide.