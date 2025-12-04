Saudi Arabia participates in drafting UN AI capacity-building network framework

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Riyadh, Dec 4 (SPA/APP): The Saudi Data and AI Authority (SDAIA) highlighted the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s efforts to advance the United Nations’ recommendation to establish a global network for artificial-intelligence (AI) capacity development.

SDAIA delivered remarks during a dedicated session on Saudi Arabia’s initiatives and contributions to AI capability-building. The session was held as part of an Indian-organized network meeting, conducted virtually with the support of the UN Office for Digital and Emerging Technologies (ODET).

The meeting aimed to align the work of AI capacity-building centers, exchange perspectives on roles and contributions within the global network, and collaborate on drafting its charter.

During the session, SDAIA underscored Saudi Arabia’s pivotal role in a previous side event on AI capacity development held at the UN in partnership with Kenya and the International Center for Artificial Intelligence Research and Ethics (ICAIRE). The initiative received strong support from the United Nations, which stressed its importance for establishing the network and shaping its future outputs.

SDAIA Deputy Chief Officer for Strategy, Dr. Abdulrahman Habib, highlighted the authority’s initiatives, including national programs to develop human capabilities, as well as its international contributions to achieving the UN Sustainable Development Goals for 2030.