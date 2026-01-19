Saudi Arabia participates in Cairo International Book Fair 2026

- Advertisement -

Riyadh, Jan 19 (SPA/APP): The Literature, Publishing and Translation Commission will lead the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s participation in the 57th edition of the Cairo International Book Fair 2026, organized by the General Egyptian Book Organization, taking place from January 21 until February 3.

CEO of the Literature, Publishing and Translation Commission Abdullatif Alwasel stated that this participation is an extension of the commission’s ongoing efforts to enhance the Kingdom’s cultural and literary presence at the regional and international levels and to introduce Saudi cultural heritage, while underscoring the Kingdom’s role in leading the global cultural landscape.

He noted that the commission has mobilized its capabilities to support the participation of Saudi publishing houses in book fairs both within and outside the Kingdom, while also working to attract international publishers to participate in Saudi book fairs by building new partnerships and strengthening channels of cultural cooperation.

The Kingdom’s participation in the fair aims to strengthen cultural relations and knowledge exchange between the Kingdom and Egypt, enhance cooperation in the fields of literature, publishing, and translation, support and promote Saudi publishing houses and literary agencies internationally, and raise awareness of Saudi cultural heritage in global forums.