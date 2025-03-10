14.9 C
International News

Saudi Arabia launches special medical package for pilgrims’ emergency needs

By Rehan Khan

MADINAH, Mar 10 (APP): Saudi Arabia has introduced a special medical package to cater to the emergency health-care needs of visitors arriving in the Kingdom for religious rituals. As part of this initiative, a fleet of medical scooters has been deployed.

These medical scooters will provide emergency medical assistance to Hajj and Umrah pilgrims, particularly in densely populated areas. In Madinah, the medical scooter teams will also operate around the Prophet’s Mosque (Masjid-e-Nabawi) to ensure prompt medical aid.

As many as 91 individuals have received emergency medical assistance under this new initiative yet. Following initial aid, the medical scooter teams have swiftly transported patients from crowded areas to hospitals without delay.

To strengthen this emergency medical network, the initiative has been integrated with Al-Shifa Health Endowment, Haramain Emergency Hospital, and Bab Jibreel Urgent Care Centres.

This step reflects the Kingdom’s commitment to ensuring the well-being of pilgrims by enhancing health-care services during their spiritual journey.

