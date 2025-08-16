Saturday, August 16, 2025
HomeInternational NewsSaudi Arabia extends condolences to Pakistan over deadly floods
International News

Saudi Arabia extends condolences to Pakistan over deadly floods

3
- Advertisement -
By Rehan Khan
RIYADH, August 16 (APP):The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has expressed heartfelt condolences and sympathies to the government and the people of Pakistan over the loss of lives caused by floods and torrential rains.
In a statement on Saturday, the ministry said that the Kingdom stood in full solidarity with Pakistan during this tragic natural disaster, extending its support to the families of the victims.
It further conveyed best wishes for the swift recovery of those injured in the calamity.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan