SAR launches international logistics corridor linking Gulf Ports with Jordan, the countries North to Kingdom

Riyadh, Mar 26 (SPA/APP): Saudi Arabia Railways (SAR) launched an international logistics corridor via freight trains linking King Abdulaziz Port, King Fahd Industrial Port, and Jubail Commercial Port to Al-Haditha Port, in a step that enhances direct connectivity with Jordan and the countries north to the Kingdom, and supports regional trade movement through a highly efficient land route.

SAR noted that launching the container transport service via the railway network from Eastern Region ports to Al-Haditha Port would open direct routes to Jordan and countries to the north of the Kingdom, supporting exports and re-export movements through a more efficient and reliable transport system.

It added that the corridor enables customers to transport their products from Eastern Region ports to Al-Haditha Port and onward to Jordan and countries north of the Kingdom, and in the reverse direction back to Eastern Region ports via the same route, enhancing the flexibility of cargo movement and the integration of supply chains. The route, which exceeds 1,700 kilometers, will reduce travel time by half compared to other land freight methods, with a capacity of more than 400 standard containers per train, improving the speed and efficiency of cargo transport.

SAR stressed that this step will have a direct logistical impact by shortening transit times and reducing thousands of trucks on roads, positively contributing to preserving infrastructure quality, enhancing safety levels, and reducing carbon emissions.