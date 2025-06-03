SAR announces full operational readiness of Mashaer Train for Hajj 1446 AH

- Advertisement -

Mina, Jun 3 (SPA/APP): As part of its national role in serving pilgrims and in line with the Kingdom’s efforts to enhance transportation systems and improve service quality during the Hajj season, the Saudi Arabia Railways (SAR) has announced the full operational readiness of the Mashaer Metro Train for the 1446 AH Hajj season starting from Tuesday morning, Dhul Al-Hijjah 7.

SAR has completed its preparations in coordination with various relevant entities, particularly security and service authorities. Comprehensive operational preparation included nearly 12,000 trial trips since last January, in addition to four full-scale simulation exercises accurately replicating the conditions of the Hajj season to test the readiness of systems, trains, and stations and ensure safe and efficient operations.

The Mashaer Metro Train operates on five distinct service patterns tailored to the different Hajj rituals, making it a unique transport system globally. During the Hajj season, the train is scheduled to carry out more than 2,000 trips, aiming to transport over two million passengers with high efficiency and precise organization within those five operational patterns.

SAR also conducted extensive maintenance and rigorous testing on all facilities and stations of the project to ensure their readiness and compliance with safety and quality standards. The train connects nine stations across the holy sites of Arafat, Muzdalifah, and Mina, with the final station in Mina located on the fourth level of the Jamarat Bridge, enhancing the smooth movement and safety of pilgrims.

The Mashaer Metro Train is one of the region’s most prominent sustainable transport projects. It operates a fleet of 17 trains, each with a capacity of 3,000 passengers, enabling a total transport capacity exceeding 72,000 passengers per hour. This helps reduce congestion in the holy sites, lower carbon emissions, and provide a smart, safe, and environmentally friendly travel experience.

The operation of the train reflects SAR’s commitment to supporting Saudi Vision 2030 by enabling a reliable, efficient, and sustainable transport experience for pilgrims, showcasing the Kingdom’s advanced infrastructure and improving the quality of services provided.

The operation and maintenance of the Mashaer Metro Train were entrusted to SAR by the Cabinet’s Resolution No. (538) dated 16/9/1440H, as part of efforts to enhance operational efficiency and service quality during the Hajj season.