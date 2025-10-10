S. Korea’s imported car sale logs double-digit growth in September

- Advertisement -

SEOUL, Oct. 10 (Xinhua/APP): South Korea’s imported car sale logged a double-digit growth last month due to strong demand for U.S. electric vehicles and German luxury models, industry data showed Friday.

The number of imported vehicles sold here soared 32.2 percent from a year earlier to 32,834 in September, according to the Korea Automobile Importers & Distributors Association.

For the first nine months of 2025, 225,348 foreign vehicles were sold here, up 15.7 percent compared to the same period of last year.

U.S. automaker Tesla ranked first in terms of automotive sales here among foreign companies by selling 9,069 units last month.

German automaker Mercedes-Benz came next with 6,904 units, followed by German carmaker BMW with 6,610 units, Audi with 1,426 units, Lexus with 1,417 units and Volvo with 1,399 units.

The number of European models sold here was 19,551 last month, taking up 59.5 percent of the total. U.S., Japanese and Chinese brands recorded the market shares of 30.0 percent, 7.3 percent and 3.1 percent each.